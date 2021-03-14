Gina Carano Was Reportedly Going To Return To Fast & Furious Before Disney Firing

The movie industry always likes to pretend that it’s an apolitical place, but anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the business is fully aware that’s not the case. You’re allowed to have your own beliefs and opinions, just don’t shout them out too loud or you could see yourself almost instantly exiled from half of Hollywood.

That’s the position Gina Carano finds herself in following her dismissal from The Mandalorian, but it clearly isn’t an issue after she pitched up at The Daily Wire almost as soon as Lucasfilm confirmed she’d been given her marching orders. Setting up shop at the conservative company will have no doubt seen her blackballed in certain circles around town, but based on her confrontational and combative nature, the former MMA fighter more than likely won’t be losing any sleep over it.

However, as well as being dropped from the biggest TV show on the planet, we’ve also heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the ninth installment would be heading to outer space long before it was confirmed – that Carano was also being lined up for a return to Fast & Furious.

Obviously, Carano’s double agent was harpooned out of a plane and into oblivion in Fast & Furious 6, but as Letty and Han have shown, death is not an obstacle that Dominic Toretto’s extended family struggle to overcome. There’s no details on how or where Carano would have made her comeback, but with the back to back tenth and eleventh movies marking the end of the mainline Fast Saga, it stands to reason that Justin Lin is planning on the franchise’s version of a greatest hits album to go out with a bang, where everyone drops by at some stage.