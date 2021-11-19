Ex-Mandalorian star Gina Carano to join controversial Hunter Biden biopic

Gina Carano continues her quest for Hollywood domination with the news that she’ll be appearing in the upcoming film My Son Hunter about United States president Joe Biden’s son.

“Expose the Biden Family Corruption!” the tagline on the movie’s website says.

The media, big tech, and the establishment worked overtime to cover up the truth about the Biden Family Corruption. In My Son Hunter, we tell the story of the Biden Family Corruption through the eyes of Hunter Biden. You will be shocked by what you see on screen. You may think you know the story, but the truth is more damning than you could ever imagine!

Carano will star as a Secret Service agent who tells the “truth” but also has a comedic touch.

“She is a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings,” filmmaker Phelim McAleer told the Daily Mail. “She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs.”

Carano announced the role in a one-minute video, and she even got a kiss from lead actor Laurence Fox, who plays Hunter Biden. “She’s the best – absolute best. I’m going to go take my clothes off,” the actor said before he ran off the camera.

Take a look at that video below.

BREAKING: @GinaCarano joins the cast of "My Son Hunter" – the Hunter Biden biopic. pic.twitter.com/IFBwOmep0D — "My Son Hunter" The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) November 18, 2021

Carano came under fire when she compared being persecuted for political views to being a Jewish person under Nazi rule, said that she “couldn’t be happier than where she is right now” in the video. Before the controversy, Carano played an extremely popular character on the hit show The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

The movie is being crowdfunded because “Hollywood won’t fund this movie, which is why we’re counting on you!” the website said. It has a fundraising goal of $2.5 million and as of this writing, more than $1.5 million has been raised.

What do you think of the choice to bring on a controversial actress like Gina Carano for an equally controversial film? Sound off in the comments.