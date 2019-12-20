GLAAD Fires Back At J.K. Rowling After Anti-Trans Comments

The Harry Potter franchise is loved by all, but its creator, J.K. Rowling, sometimes finds herself the subject of heavy criticism. Be it the side-stepping of Dumbledore’s sexuality in the Fantastic Beasts movies or the questionable depiction of a rare Asian character in the Wizarding World, the author is no stranger to controversy, and now she’s managed to ruffle a few more feathers over on Twitter.

After policy researcher Maya Forstater was fired from her job at the Centre for Global Development because she shared transphobic comments on Twitter, Rowling took to social media to show her support for Forstater, using the #IStandWithMaya hashtag and sharing the following:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Understandably, that Tweet has caused quite an uproar online and while the author has still yet to issue any kind of follow-up statement, GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has now fired back at Rowling, saying the following earlier this afternoon:

Now is the time for feminists who know and support trans people to speak up and support trans people's right to be treated equally and fairly. — GLAAD (@glaad) December 19, 2019

Yikes. Clearly, this is getting a bit heated and we imagine the Harry Potter creator will have to make some sort of statement soon enough, lest the outcry against her continue to build.

Stepping away from all this for a moment, though, and Rowling is currently hard at work on Fantastic Beasts 3, with Warner Bros. eager to turn the franchise around after a middling second installment. Although, between the already controversial decision to bring Johnny Depp back and now these comments from the aforementioned author, the project may soon find itself dealing with a whole new wave of backlash.

But for now, the threequel is currently on course to hit theaters on November 12th, 2021. And as for J.K. Rowling and her latest predicament? Well, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as she breaks the silence on the situation.