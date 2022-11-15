‘Glass Onion’ star fittingly claims she could have murdered someone with the script

We’re still around a month and a half away before the wide release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson‘s triumphant 2019 whodunit Knives Out, and perhaps the best Netflix original film we’ll be treated to this year.

Indeed, with a 92 percent approval rating after 85 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks to be another homerun from writer/director/producer Johnson, as he prepares to look ahead to the third Knives Out film as part of his deal with Netflix.

Being a whodunit, those of us interested in sinking their teeth into the film will want to be extra cautious about spoilers, lest we find ourselves with some premature knowledge involving the culprit’s identity. But, that hasn’t stopped involved parties from cheekily pitching a possible modus operandi, as Jessica Henwick did during an interview with Variety.

Jessica Henwick says that Rian Johnson's #GlassOnion script was like a "brick": "I could have murdered someone with that script." https://t.co/oQGYpLVBOC pic.twitter.com/7rFxTAXyHN — Variety (@Variety) November 15, 2022

When asked about the script for Glass Onion, Henwick, who plays Peg, the assistant to supermodel-turned-fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) in the film, remarked just how massive it was, suggesting that she would have been able to murder someone with it blunt-force-trauma style if the need had arisen.

It’s a humorous nod to Johnson’s fruitful work ethic, but perhaps this will cause viewers to keep an extra eye on Peg if she ever happens to be holding a piece of paper while on screen.

Glass Onion will begin a week-long theatrical run on Nov. 23 before landing on its permanent home of Netflix a month later on Dec. 23. It’s the second film in the Knives Out franchise, with a third Netflix original film due to begin production in the future.