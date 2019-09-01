The New Gods Director Says Darkseid Could Destroy Thanos

The upcoming New Gods film, from A Wrinkle in Time‘s Ava DuVernay is finally starting to make some moves and pick up a bit of steam. It’s nice to see things beginning to push forward, too, as DC’s announced so many potential projects over the years that often end up stalling completely or proceeding at a snail’s pace that it’s forced a lot of fans to take on a “believe it when we see it” mentality when it comes to future films.

A big screen outing for the inhabitants of the Fourth World is indeed happening, though, and while we don’t know very much about it just yet, it’s already been confirmed that both Darkseid and the Furies, “a squad of elite female warriors that are fanatically loyal to Darkseid” will feature in it. And now, with that bit of information out there and the aforementioned big bad getting ready to make his way into cinemas, an interesting debate has sprung up on Twitter.

In case you haven’t caught wind of it yet, tons of people have been arguing over who could win in a fight between Darkseid and Thanos, and finally, DuVernay herself has weighed in, very clearly siding with those who’ve chosen the former as the more powerful villain.

A little louder for the people in the back. 🗣 https://t.co/D7Ewwcennn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 28, 2019

While you may find some people who believe the Mad Titan could emerge victorious in a fight against Darkseid, we’re going to have to side with DuVernay here. After all, the DC villain is mighty powerful and though we’ll never get to see him go up against Thanos on the big screen, we have no trouble imagining him walking away the winner if it ever did happen.

Circling back to the upcoming Warner Bros. film though, and from Selma to A Wrinkle in Time to When They See Us to The New Gods, Ava DuVernay’s certainly been on an interesting cinematic journey so far and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the DCEU with her take on the Jack Kirby creation.