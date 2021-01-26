Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets Hit With Another Slight Delay

We’ve been waiting a long time for Godzilla vs. Kong. Too long, in fact.

The latest in Legendary’s MonsterVerse series was originally planned to release in March 2020, but was repeatedly moved around before they settled on a final date of March 26th. Or at least, it was final, until Warner Bros. decided to bump it once again. This time, though, it’s only a very short delay.

According to Variety, Godzilla vs. Kong will now drop on March 31st and again, will be available both in cinemas – whichever ones are open – and on HBO Max. However, that’s only domestically. Internationally, where the aforementioned streaming service isn’t available, it’ll still reach theaters on March 26th as planned.

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, not too bad, then. And in no time at all, we’ll finally get to witness this sure to be epic clash of the Titans. But who’s going to come out on top? Well, it’s worth remembering that they’ve fought before in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla.

Godzilla had the upper hand throughout most of that fight, using his atomic breath to burn the forest around Kong and beat him with his tail. Kong was on the ropes, but was given a second wind after being struck by a bolt of lightning. The two monsters eventually plunged into the ocean, still beating the tar out of one another, and only Kong surfaced, making him the winner by TKO.

So, judging by their past record, my money’s on the ape when Godzilla vs. Kong hits HBO Max and theaters later this year. And with any luck, it’ll be worth the long wait and get the MonsterVerse back on track. Fingers crossed.