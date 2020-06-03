Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Official Rating Has Been Revealed

Godzilla vs. Kong will see two of cinema’s most famous monsters go head to head in a Hollywood blockbuster for the first time. A release could still be some way off, however, for though the film currently holds a November 2020 slot, it’s uncertain what impact COVID-19 will have on its schedule. But big news has already been revealed with regard to the audience it’ll be aiming at.

The Motion Picture Association have confirmed that the pic will have a PG-13 rating, which they’ve given it due to “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.” No real surprises, then. I’m sure there were diehards baying for an adult certificate (there always are), but realistically, this was always going to be where the filmmakers were aiming. After all, it’s safe enough for pre-teens and just about rough enough for adults.

All that being said, the title Godzilla vs. Kong brings back some worrying memories of Batman V Superman. There’s the fear that the premise has been designed solely for corporate cross-promotion, as opposed to having any story of value to tell. Not to mention that the MonsterVerse movies that Legendary Pictures have produced up to now have been fairly uninspiring. Still, just as the idea seeing DC’s two greatest heroes on screen together had its fangasmic pull, so does the thought of seeing Godzilla and King Kong beat the living daylights out of each other. Also, Zack Snyder has nothing to do with this movie, thankfully.

Tell us, though, what are your thoughts on Godzilla vs. Kong’s PG-13 rating? Are you disappointed by it? Completely unsurprised like me? Thrilled for the “intense sequences of creature violence”? That one I’m very much down for. Whatever your thoughts are, drop them in the comments section below.