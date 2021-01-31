Godzilla Vs. Kong Theory Says Gojira Is Actually Mechagodzilla

The main mystery of the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong was the revelation that the King of the Monsters was acting wildly out of character by directly attacking humans. Several theories have been put forwards of what might be causing his turn to villainy, but the simplest is that it’s not actually Godzilla causing the destruction, but the impostor Mechagodzilla.

Mechagodzilla, as you have likely already surmised, is a robotic duplicate of the King of the Monsters who is, along with King Ghidorah, generally considered to be his nemesis. It first appeared in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, where it was depicted as a creation of an alien race that planned for it to take out Godzilla to pave their way for world domination. It appeared with a covering of scales imitating Godzilla, only for the ruse to be revealed when it was attacked by Godzilla’s ally Anguirus, and a portion of the disguise was torn off to reveal the metal beneath.

It’s a distinct possibility that this precedent of Mechagodzilla initially masquerading as Godzilla has been repurposed for the new movie. The robot’s presence has already been spoiled, and brief allusions from the trailer seemingly confirm its malevolent intentions. If Mechagodzilla is the one running amok, the plan is probably to make humanity turn against Godzilla and destroy him, thus preventing him from stopping whatever nefarious follow-up scheme has been put in place. Kong comes into it from believing he is attacking the real Godzilla (and at one point may well encounter him and carry on the fight, unaware of the lizard lord’s innocence), until the true villain is revealed and the ancestral rivals end up uniting against the common enemy.

There will probably be at least one more trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong before the film’s release in March that may offer more tacit references to the metal menace, but the main reveal will likely be left for the movie itself, along with whether or not it will first be seen wearing the skin of its biological inspiration.