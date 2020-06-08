New Godzilla Vs. Kong Plot Synopsis Explains Why The Titans Clash

Titans will clash later this year when the eponymous behemoths slug it out with one another in Godzilla vs. Kong. This epic brawl has been on the cards since Legendary launched its so-called MonsterVerse back in 2014, but we were in the dark about why these two beasts would be exchanging blows; until now, at least.

New synopses for the movie have just dropped onto IMDb, a brief teaser and a sizeable summary. The former doesn’t offer a great deal in the way of revelations or plot details, but you can check it out below.

“As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters.”

Not much to pick apart there. It was already beyond obvious that Kong and Godzilla would be duking it out and no doubt the victor will establish themselves as the MonsterVerse’s alpha Titan, but the longer synopsis is far more noteworthy.

“In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike.”

Godzilla Vs. Kong Comic Reveals Terrifying New Nightmare Titan 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plenty for monster fans to sink their fangs into there. We now know that the movie will take place in a world where mankind is resigned to coexisting with the Titans and include a subplot about a conspiracy that could have world-ending consequences. What’s more, the summary sheds light on how Kong and Godzilla will cross paths, with both monsters drawn together by seismic activity beneath the great ape’s homeland, Skull Island.

Analyzing the blurb further, no doubt the cause of said seismic activity is another Titan, likely a major threat that the two title characters must join forces against later in the movie. Somewhat predictable and formulaic, perhaps, but at least we’re certain to be treated to some epic battles along the way.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the event we’ve been building to since the release of the Godzilla reboot in 2014, but reports suggest it won’t mark the end of the MonsterVerse. Word has it that Legendary is keen to keep the franchise going, so this is unlikely to be the last time we see gigantic reptiles and apes causing mayhem on the big screen.