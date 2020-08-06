Gorgeous Fan Poster Teases The Metal Gear Solid Movie

Metal Gear Solid, like so many beloved video game franchises as of late, is getting its own live-action adaptation for cinema.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been known for some time, of course, to be leading the ambitious project, but beyond that, there’s very little to learn. Should the lack of new information be taken as a sign that trouble is afoot? Not necessarily – COVID-19 has thrown a spanner in the works for the entire entertainment industry, Hollywood included – though it seems, at the very least, that it’s still way too soon to be talking about release dates and casting choices.

It was only back in May, in fact, that Roberts shared some concept art for Solid Snake’s big screen debut, and considering an actor has yet to be secured for the all-important role, it goes without saying that fans are still in for a substantial wait. To help pass the time for more details, however, talented artist BossLogic has put pen to paper and come up with their own interpretation of what the movie could look like.

This particular piece, according to BossLogic, was created in collaboration with fellow artist SPDRMNKYXXIII, and you can check it out for yourself down below.

The gorgeous rendition features characters from various entries in the series, with Snake and his ‘father’ Big Boss filling most of the available space. Iconic supporting cast members such as Gray Fox, Psycho Mantis, Liquid Snake are all present and accounted for, as too, as is one of the titular Metal Gear Solid robots: REX.

As for the real deal, so to speak, we learned recently that Vogt-Roberts also has plans for an animated series based on Hideo Kojima’s creation, with the intention being to bring back original Snake voice actor, David Hayter, as well as several of his colleagues, for the spinoff. Whether that will come to pass is anyone’s guess, but it goes without saying that we’ll let you know just as soon as we learn of any developments, so stay tuned!