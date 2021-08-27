Gotham City Sirens Reportedly Back In Development At Warner Bros.

The rumor mill tends to follow the unexpected with the predictable, in that one story will almost always lead to many of a similar ilk. After the chatter surrounding a potential solo spinoff for Birds of Prey‘s Dinah Lance was confirmed when HBO Max announced a standalone Black Canary movie with Jurnee Smollett returning, the floodgates have been well and truly opened.

In the time since we’ve heard tales of a potential live-action Harley Quinn series that may or may not star Margot Robbie, while Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress has been mooted as the latest Birds of Prey alumni to get the solo treatment. The latest report touts that Gotham City Sirens is back on the table at Warner Bros. and DC Films, but it’s far from the first time we’ve heard this one.

Here's How Scarlett Johansson Could Look As The DCEU's Poison Ivy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

David Ayer was originally set to follow up Suicide Squad by teaming Harley Quinn with Poison Ivy and Catwoman for their own crime-fueled adventure with a script by Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet, but it obviously never came to pass. James Gunn was even forced to deny that he was working on a fresh take, but that hasn’t stopped chatter bubbling to surface once more.

As per the report, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman won’t be involved, which wouldn’t be a surprise when The Batman operates outside of DCEU canon, while offering that Poison Ivy has been written with Free Guy‘s Jodie Comer in mind. Robbie has been pestering the studio to bring Pamela Isley into the franchise for a while, with Gotham City Sirens set to follow the titular trio pulling off a heist that involves them robbing Talia Al-Ghul.