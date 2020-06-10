Godzilla Vs. Kong Graphic Novel Confirms Return Of Familiar Character

A graphic novel whose story functions as a prequel to the upcoming monster mashup tentpole Godzilla vs. Kong appears to have confirmed the role which one important returning character will play in this climactic battle.

The character in question is Dr. Houston Brooks, who was portrayed by Straight Outta Compton actor Corey Hawkins in the film Kong: Skull Island and was a passionate seismologist who came to the great ape’s island hoping to further his research. In the comics, whose storylines have formed the basis for many a script that distributor Warner Bros. has written for their giant monster series, Brooks eventually ends up returning to Skull Island where he reunites with his son Aaron, who – coincidentally – is a Kong expert as well.

Ever since Marvel broke financial records with their MCU, it seems that every film studio has become obsessed with creating their own ‘cinematic universe.’ Such a strategy is – to be fair – a rather successful one. First, you put together a couple of unremarkable, big budget projects. Then, you save the payoff for one massive crossover.

But as lucrative as this strategy is, it can also put a damper on creativity by emphasizing monetary gain over artistic integrity. While Marvel has managed to keep things fresh by switching around the tones of their stories and reinventing characters through films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok and the Infinity War saga, they remain not the norm, but the exception.

Much like WB’s other tentpole franchise, the DCEU, their King Kong and Godzilla-centered saga has failed to reach to the same heights, as have some similar productions carried out by other studios. Aside from some impressive use of CGI, Skull Island, Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters all failed to leave any major impression on the world of cinema whatsoever. This time, let’s hope Godzilla vs. Kong finally changes that.