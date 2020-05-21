Every Movie And TV Show Leaving Netflix In June
It’s a cycle for all streaming services. Alongside the myriad shows and movies added to their libraries every month, many will depart too. So, in the interests of consumer awareness (there’s nothing worse than missing out on a movie because it’s no longer available), here’s an exhaustive list of all the content leaving Netflix in June, starting with those up to the 29th.
Leaving 6/1/20 – The King’s Speech
Leaving 6/3/20 – God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/20 – A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/20 – Equilibrium, From Paris with Love
Leaving 6/9/20 – Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10/20 – Standoff
Leaving 6/11/20 – Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/20:– Dragonheart, Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer, Dragonheart: A New Beginning, Dragonheart: Battle for the HeartfireLeaving 6/13/20 – Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/20 – The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/20 – Tarzan, Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24/20 – Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/20: Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection, Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection, Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/20 – The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Of those, The King’s Speech is easily the most decorated (no pun intended), winning four Oscars back in 2011. There’s also a little known film called Avengers: Infinity War. No, I haven’t heard anything about that either. It’ll be on Disney+ for future reference.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Now then, onto the list of names going on June 30th, which is simply gigantic. Some superb cinema you’ve got to digest within the next 5 weeks.
Leaving 6/30/20:
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
That’s a hole in the Netflix catalogue the studio will do well to plug. Not so much a hole as a crevasse. Just a quick run through, you’ve got The Matrix trilogy (albeit only one of those is worth your time), Philadelphia – one of Tom Hanks’ most moving performances, Inception – which is arguably Christopher Nolan’s best film. There are a smattering of other interesting titles to dig out. Consider this a fair warning.
Any movies on the list you’re thinking of watching? Drop a comment with any you’ll make time for before they leave Netflix this June. Perhaps like me you procrastinated on doing so for months. It’s a lot to get through. Think I’ll pass on the Tremors saga, and indeed Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Boy that was an insipid Christmas afternoon.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments