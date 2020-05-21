Every Movie And TV Show Leaving Netflix In June

It’s a cycle for all streaming services. Alongside the myriad shows and movies added to their libraries every month, many will depart too. So, in the interests of consumer awareness (there’s nothing worse than missing out on a movie because it’s no longer available), here’s an exhaustive list of all the content leaving Netflix in June, starting with those up to the 29th.

Leaving 6/1/20 – The King’s Speech

Leaving 6/3/20 – God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/20 – A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/20 – Equilibrium, From Paris with Love

Leaving 6/9/20 – Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving 6/10/20 – Standoff

Leaving 6/11/20 – Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/20:– Dragonheart, Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer, Dragonheart: A New Beginning, Dragonheart: Battle for the HeartfireLeaving 6/13/20 – Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/20 – The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/20 – Tarzan, Tarzan 2

Leaving 6/24/20 – Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/20: Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection, Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection, Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/20 – The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Of those, The King’s Speech is easily the most decorated (no pun intended), winning four Oscars back in 2011. There’s also a little known film called Avengers: Infinity War. No, I haven’t heard anything about that either. It’ll be on Disney+ for future reference.

Now then, onto the list of names going on June 30th, which is simply gigantic. Some superb cinema you’ve got to digest within the next 5 weeks.

Leaving 6/30/20:

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

That’s a hole in the Netflix catalogue the studio will do well to plug. Not so much a hole as a crevasse. Just a quick run through, you’ve got The Matrix trilogy (albeit only one of those is worth your time), Philadelphia – one of Tom Hanks’ most moving performances, Inception – which is arguably Christopher Nolan’s best film. There are a smattering of other interesting titles to dig out. Consider this a fair warning.

Any movies on the list you’re thinking of watching? Drop a comment with any you’ll make time for before they leave Netflix this June. Perhaps like me you procrastinated on doing so for months. It’s a lot to get through. Think I’ll pass on the Tremors saga, and indeed Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Boy that was an insipid Christmas afternoon.