Two Great Forgotten Johnny Depp Movies Are Hitting Netflix Next Week

One of the most iconic actors of modern American cinema, Johnny Depp boasts a career that spans multiple decades and includes tons and tons of films. With such a large repertoire, it’s understandable that some movies just get lost beneath the pile. Luckily, then, we have companies like Netflix that work to excavate them, and here are two criminally underrated and oft-forgotten Depp movies coming to the streamer’s library next week (July 1st).

First off we have the 1997 crime thriller Donnie Brasco. Starring alongside fellow veteran performer Al Pacino, Depp plays the titular Donnie, an undercover FBI agent tasked with infiltrating a mob operation, only to find himself identifying with the gangsters more than the law. Based on a true story that was novelized back in 1988, it’s a thrilling yet emotional ride that’s sure to leave you entertained.

The second film is a little more niche, yet beloved nonetheless. First released in 1999, Sleepy Hollow was yet another of Depp’s first-ever lead roles. A Gothic supernatural horror pic directed by none other than Tim Burton – with whom Depp would have a successful partnership with over the years that followed – the actor stars as Ichabod Crane, a constable tasked with investigating a number of mysterious decapitations in the town of Sleepy Hollow, only to come face to face with the famous Headless Horseman.

Although these are not the films for which Johnny Depp is most known for today, they certainly feature some great performances from him. If we’re talking best of the best, though, there can be no other contestant than the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, although certain indie classics like the delightfully quirky Edward Scissorhands come awfully close. As for the worst, that title might go to his Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or his Tonto from the train wreck that was 2013’s The Lone Ranger. But tell us, which of the actor’s movies do you enjoy most? As alway, sound off down below and let us know.