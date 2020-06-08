The Best New Movies That’ve Arrived On Netflix In June

A wide assortment of new movies were added to Netflix last week, and in case you’re not sure where to start, here’s a brief look at some of the best of them.

First of, in any list that includes E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it has to go first. Steven Spielberg’s timeless classic is, on the vague off-chance you’re unaware, about a friendly and childlike alien who’s accidentally abandoned on Earth and befriends the young Elliot, with whom he develops an empathic symbiosis and who must save him from government agents investigating the presence.

As for the rest? Well, take a look below for our full rundown of the best of the best in terms of what Netflix has added so far this month:

The Guest is about the family of a deceased soldier who take in a man claiming to be his squad mate and best friend, whereupon a series of accidental deaths seems to trace back to him. What begins as a tense and sinister tale of mystery, conspiracy and director Adam Wingard’s fetish for young women in cotton stockings, ultimately crescendoes into a final blowout of violent absurdity and full-on ‘80s excess. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs is another delightful family film that’s an animated tale of a scientist who creates a machine that transmutes water into food, only to end up solving one crisis by creating another. Hulk Vs. is a duo of shorter Marvel animated movies, pitting the giant green rage monster first against Thor, where Loki and Enchantress try to take control of him by separating him from Banner, then against Wolverine when Logan is sent to put an end to his rampaging, only for both to be captured by a team of mutants looking to use them.

Starship Troopers is a sci-fi actioner following new recruits in humanity’s eternal conflict against a race of insectoid aliens, its overstated and gung-ho jingoism satirizing the militaristic priapism of wartime propaganda with ‘90s overkill. The Disaster Artist is a biopic charting the friendship between struggling actors Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau, which ultimately led to the latter writing, directing and starring in The Room, a cult movie celebrated for how cluelessly incompetent its production and unintentional comedic value is. A more brutal remake of the 1962 movie of the same name, Cape Fear is a psychological thriller where a convicted rapist is released from jail and torments the family of the public defender he blames for his incarceration. Observe and Report is an acerbic and polarizing comedy about a bipolar security guard and wannabe police officer who attempts to prove his worth by apprehending a flasher stalking the women in the mall where he works.

So, there you have it. Some of the best new movies that have been added to Netflix so far in June. But tell us, have you checked any of them out yet? If so, let us know which ones you’ve enjoyed by dropping a comment down below.