A Great New Psychological Thriller Just Hit Netflix

Netflix‘s summer was characterized by splashy fantasy shows like Warrior Nun, Cursed and the second season of The Umbrella Academy, while their feature length output was marked by huge viewing figures for star-driven blockbusters such as Extraction, Spenser Confidential, The Old Guard and Project Power. And now that we’re heading towards the fall, the streaming service are looking to emulate Hollywood as a whole by debuting a series of original titles destined to gain some serious awards season buzz.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is the sort of true-life ensemble drama that always plays well around this time of year, and Mank will be a popular movie simply because it marks David Fincher’s first effort behind the camera since 2014’s Gone Girl. First out of the gate, however, is The Devil All the Time, the star-studded and Southern-fried psychological thriller starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and Mia Wasikowska.

Based on the acclaimed 2011 novel, Antonio Campos’ latest effort, which landed on Netflix today, is far from an easy watch that some viewers may find a little too much to handle, but critics seem to be giving it the benefit of the doubt. The Devil All the Time currently holds a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 72% from over 50 reviews, while users have rated it a much higher 95% at the time of writing.

The uncomfortable noir will no doubt find a huge audience initially due to the presence of both Spider-Man and Batman in the cast, but it’ll be interesting to see how The Devil All the Time fares over the coming weeks, with many reviews firmly in agreement that the grim, patient and often harrowing narrative might not be to everyone’s taste.