Great Scott! Marty McFly and Doc Brown are teasing something heavy in the near future

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd are teasing something big that appears to be related to their beloved roles in the classic sci-fi adventure film trilogy, Back to the Future.

In a post on Instagram, Fox shared an image of him and Lloyd and referred to his character name, Doc, in the caption.

“Doc and I are up to something heavy… [Christopher Lloyd] should we spill it?” Fox wrote.

“[Michael J. Fox] There’s that word again. ‘Heavy.’ Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there a problem with the Earth’s gravitational pull?” Lloyd replied, in a nod to an iconic bit of dialogue from the films.

Image via Instagram.

Lloyd posted the same photo on his own Instagram account.

“Wait, don’t say anything yet [Michael J. Fox]. We’ve still got time,” Lloyd wrote.

Image via Instagram.

It didn’t take long for people on Twitter to speculate this may be a dreaded announcement of a crypto-currency digital collectible product, known as a non-fungible token, with the Back to the Future branding.

So… back to the future nfts? https://t.co/Ov9Wm7N6JH — ike oden (@ghostpartay) November 4, 2022

He's been teasing a big announcement all week and…is it just Back to the Future NFTs? https://t.co/9aUAf3cLif — Ben Horrigan (@BDHorrigan) November 4, 2022

If these are Back to the Future NFTs… https://t.co/YekIv5Ziw3 — Garro (commissions open) (@garros_art) November 4, 2022

I swear to god, if all this hype ends up becoming Back to the Future NFTs… https://t.co/q1xKBdUDa1 — Oli Zombieweasel (@OliZombieweasel) November 4, 2022

But before you jump on the NFT hate train just yet, which Twitter loves to do, there is a tell-tale sign all of this teasing may be for an entirely different product. Over on Michael J. Fox’s stories on Instagram, he posted a link to a website, Back to the Future Shop. But he also tagged a brand called “@represent” on Instagram. According to Represent’s Instagram page, it is a clothing store.

Image via Instagram.

Might this mean the self-lacing shoes or hoverboards seen in Back to the Future Part II might become a permanent part of our reality? Only time will tell.