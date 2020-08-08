A Great Underrated Horror Film Just Hit Netflix

The Netflix conveyer belt of content seems inexhaustible and keeping up with everything new on just this one streaming network is practically impossible. However, there’s a new movie being added today that’s certainly worth your time. I’m talking We Summon the Darkness, a seriously cool recent horror film that may well have passed you by.

Directed by My Friend Dahmer‘s Marc Meyers, We Summon the Darkness plunges deep into the world of late 1980s heavy metal. We follow Alexis, Val and Beverley, three young women on their way to a metal festival. Things take an ominous turn, however, when they encounter three guys and invite them back to their secluded country home for fun sexy times. From there? Well, I don’t want to spoil it, but it might not take the path you assume it will.

It sounds kinda trashy, but Meyers’ direction elevates it beyond your usual slasher B-movie fare. Obvious care and attention has been paid to the heavy metal culture of the time and they mention all the right bands. In addition, the film has its finger perfectly on the button of the ridiculously moralizing Satanic Panic that was in vogue at the time. It also features Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a killer supporting role and it’s always nice to see him on screen.

We Summon the Darkness hit VOD in April where it received broadly positive reviews. Critics compared it to something that might come out of Blumhouse, praised the way it confounded audience expectations and how it nicely balances horror and comedy. There’s some grumbling about things getting boring when the blood starts splattering, but I think that just tells you something about the critics’ sensibilities.

Personally, I’d love to see We Summon the Darkness pick up an audience on Netflix now that it’s available to the platform’s subscribers. It’s a really fun, skilfully made and smart horror film – precisely the kind of thing I want to see more of.