The Greatest Showman Is Finally Coming To Streaming

Without a doubt, La La Land reignited Hollywood’s hunger for a modern musical, acting as proof that not only is the genre still economically feasible, but the films it produces also stand a chance of being both critical and commercial hits – in the right hands, of course.

The Greatest Showman, while not quite as successful as La La Land, was still a big winner, earning lots of love from audiences thanks to its terrific soundtrack and enjoyable rags-to-riches story of P.T. Barnum, the man credited as the founding father of show business. Logan actor Hugh Jackman took the lead, with Baywatch‘s Zac Efron starring opposite him. Meanwhile, Zendaya and Michelle Williams also featured, among others. And now, almost three years after its release, it’s finally coming to one of the major streaming services.

Yes, The Greatest Showman is headed to Disney Plus this summer. On August 14th, to be specific. And given that this is the first time it’ll be available on one of the big streaming platforms, we’ve no doubt that viewers will eat it up. Especially since a feel-good movie like this one is something we could all use in these trying times.

True, the pic isn’t without its flaws, and again, it wasn’t quite as critically adored and showered with awards as the aforementioned La La Land, but it’s still a very enjoyable movie and one that can easily be rewatched multiple times. In fact, you could even argue that The Greatest Showman gets better on repeat viewings as the music becomes more familiar and easier to sing along with.

But tell us, do you plan on catching it on Disney Plus later this summer? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.