Gripping New Poster For The Grudge Is All Kinds Of Creepy

Ask any film fan to name the most iconic shower scene in cinematic history and they’ll no doubt point you in the direction of Pyscho, Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal classic.

It’s undoubtedly the most famous of the bunch, but in horror circles, The Grudge remake of 2004 holds a special place in our hearts. To recap: the scene in question sees Sarah Michelle Geller’s Karen Davis catching some respite in the shower. This being a remake of Takashi Shimizu’s horror phenomenon, though, Karen has been “grudged,” and therefore carries a demonic curse with her wherever she goes. Wherever she goes.

And so, when Geller’s unsuspecting exchange student is washing her hair, she feels something – something that shouldn’t be there. Cue the moment when the camera cuts to a pale-white hand reaching out from the back of Karen’s head. Chills.

That very scene still resonates with horror fans today, as evidenced by the, ahem, gripping new poster for The Grudge reboot.

Pegged for a release in January 2020, the Nicolas Pesce-directed “sidequel” actually exists in the same timeline as the 2004 remake, while still taking the horror mythology in an exciting new direction.

Word is the first trailer will be with us any day now, but as of right now, plot details are few and far between. What we do know, however, is that it’ll follow Andrea Riseborough’s cop who stumbles upon a house that has fallen foul of the titular curse.

Here’s what the actress told EW:

We follow her, as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small-town America. Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.

Look for The Grudge reboot to slither into theaters on January 3rd, 2020, when John Cho (The Exorcist) and Betty Gilpin of Glow fame will round out the cast.