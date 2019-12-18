Baby Yoda has won over the hearts of millions this past month, with the little guy’s surprise major role in Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian taking the world by storm. The internet as one has decreed that he’s the most adorable thing in screen history, throwing previous favorites under the bus in the process. Old favorites like Baby Groot, for instance, who everyone used to love when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 first came out. Director James Gunn is still loyal to his creation, though, and he feels that, even if he loses the cuteness battle, Groot would win in a straight-up fight.

Gunn recently shared a Suicide Squad-themed Gingerbread house on Instagram, with one fan deciding to take the opportunity to ask him the question we didn’t know we wanted an answer to in the comments: who would win in a tussle between Baby Groot and Baby Yoda? The filmmaker admitted that he hasn’t seen The Mandalorian yet, but he’s confident that the twig would come out on top. Like, in a really violent way. Those of a sensitive disposition and a love of Baby Yoda may wish to look away now.

Here’s what Gunn responded:

“I only know Baby Yoda as a character in memes. He looks just like a baby but Yoda so I imagine Baby Groot would tear him into pieces.”

Hasbro's The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Merch To Go On Sale This Spring 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, ok, let’s think about this for a moment. Who would genuinely win in this fight? Baby Groot definitely has the bigger temper and Guardians 2 gave us plenty of evidence that you don’t want to get on his bad side (R.I.P. all those Ravagers). Meanwhile, Baby Yoda doesn’t seem to have a mean bone in his tiny green body. On the other hand, The Child – as he’s officially known – is strong with the Force. That could be an all-important secret weapon in this battle that Gunn overlooked.

Let’s put it to you, though. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Baby Groot vs. The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda – who wins? Have your say in the comments section below.