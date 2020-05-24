A Major MCU Hero Will Reportedly Join The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Team

We know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the final time the original team of cosmic heroes will appear together in the MCU. However, you can’t expect Marvel to rest this lucrative franchise, so we can also be sure that a new group of Guardians will form in their place. We’ve previously heard about the potential line-up of the second group of Guardians and now, we can add one more surprising member to the list.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, Taskmaster will be the main villain of Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is in development, all of which we now know to be true – say that Jane Foster’s Thor will become part of the Guardians. Apparently, the Goddess of Thunder will join the crew similar to how Thor did in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

As per our earlier intel, the new Guardians roster will be led by Adam Warlock, with the rest of the team including Beta Ray Bill, Bug, Moondragon, Phyla-Vell and maybe even Howard the Duck. As for when Jane will join their ranks, we don’t know just yet, but the idea, we’ve heard, is for her to ally with them at some point down the road and embark on a few missions with them. Of course, she won’t be permanently joining the squad and will still help out the New Avengers down on Earth, but she will indeed be seen with the cosmic team for at least a bit.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It sure sounds like Marvel will be making the most out of Natalie Portman coming back as a superhero, as in addition to this, we’ve also heard that she’ll be a part of A-Force and maybe even get her own Thor movies. Remember, Love and Thunder is thought to see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor pass on his mantle to his ex-girlfriend full-time, so she’ll be the new Thor in the MCU post-Phase 4.

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy, they’ll return whenever James Gunn finally gets around to making Vol. 3. And until then, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more on what the future holds for them.