The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests over the murder of George Floyd and racism in American society has caused many celebrities to firmly nail their colors to the political mast. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a massive donation right at the start of the protests and have been recently joined by John Cena and many, many others. But Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone one step further by not just donating money, but having Floyd’s now-iconic last words “I Can’t Breath” and “We the People” inked on his hands.

He shared a photo of the tattoo on Twitter and captioned it with:

“Be relentless in the pursuit of justice. Unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We’re together to remind each other what we’re fighting for. I want to forget.I won’t let myself. There’s too much at stake. Peace to everyone fighting for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace”

Bautista’s unambiguous support of BLM doesn’t come as a surprise, of course. A flick through his Twitter timeline over the last few weeks will see videos criticizing the police and retweets of progressive politicians like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Beyond that, there’s a litany of venom directed at President Donald Trump, with Bautista not mincing words when it comes to the Commander-in-Chief:

“Try picturing President Dumb-Dumb tweeting this naked (great big mushy butt and that big sloppy gut hanging over his tiny little mushroom)eating a ham&cheese sandwich(crumbs on his man boobs)trying to figure out how to spell Pocahontas Face with tears of joy. I.e. he’s pathetic,” tweeted the actor.

Bautista is notoriously outspoken whenever he feels like an injustice is committed. In fact, he can get so passionate that many assumed his fierce criticism of Disney when they temporarily fired James Gunn (who clapped his new tattoo) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would prevent him from ever working with the studio again. That obviously didn’t happen, though.

Dave Bautista will no doubt be preparing to return as Drax, but we don’t know when the next Guardians film is set to shoot. In the meantime, his latest effort, My Spy, is landing on Amazon Prime on June 26th.