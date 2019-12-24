Hear the rumor, report the rumor, bin the rumor, because rumors get debunked. Repeat all of the above in one article. Got it.

Step One is easy. I’ve heard a rumor. Step Two requires me to tell you what that rumor is. And it’s that Twilight star Robert Pattinson (he’ll always be the Twilight star) has been cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Going well so far, right?

Now to instantly dash your hopes with Step Three. Director James Gunn has moved with terrifying efficiency to shut down the rumor, which was put to him by a fan on a recent Instagram post. “Is it true that Robert Pattinson is involved in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?” the individual asked.

“No, it’s definitely not,” said Gunn.

And so life goes on with another dew-eyed dream shot to pieces.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s a great deal of mindless speculation to be had with this given we know so little. Robert Pattinson already has the title role in The Batman, but that’s not due for release till 2021 at the earliest. We’ve no idea how big his part in Guardians is, if it even exists, so using his already confirmed schedule to verify his unknown one is a fool’s errand. It’s all a bit Schrödinger.

This debunking also rests on how much you trust a filmmaker intent on keeping his production secrets safely locked away, far from Hollywood press spy drones. If I had a penny for every time a director/producer lied to protect the sanctity of their work, I could probably afford a spy drone of my own.

My parting thought is why would keeping the secret of casting Robert Pattinson be important enough to lie about? Unless his role entailed gigantic spoilers. That’s all the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. speculation you’ll ever need and never wanted. Merry Christmas one and all.