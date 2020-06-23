Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Adam Warlock’s Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming… eventually. For now, writer/director James Gunn is busy making The Suicide Squad for DC and Marvel is working hard on the overflowing list of films they’ve got coming up in Phase 4. But, once Gunn is free to commit to the threequel and Marvel has a gap in the release schedule, the third and final outing for Star-Lord and his band of cosmic misfits will arrive.

Until then, it’s the job of fan artwork to tease what we can expect from the movie. Case in point: this incredible fan poster from artist MarvelFX. Not too much has been officially revealed about Vol. 3‘s storyline as yet, but there are a few things we can deduce for ourselves. For one, the post-credits scene in Vol. 2 that alluded to his introduction in the next film tells us that Adam Warlock is on his way and sure enough, the powerful hero features on this piece in all his golden glory.

Check it out in the gallery below:

At the base of the poster, you have the Guardians themselves. From left to right, that’s Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan). Above them, there’s Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Adam, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Ayesha of the Sovereign (Elizabeth Debicki).

Nearly all of these are safe bets to appear. Thor may not, though, as we know that the Guardians will actually show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, which comes out first. Gamora might not start out with the team, either, after the alternate 2014 version escaped into space in Avengers: Endgame, but she certainly will be a key player in the film. Gunn’s also promised a big role for Kraglin, too.

The current thinking is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will blast into cinemas in 2023, likely in May. That’s still a long time away, but fan posters like this one remind us it should be worth the wait.