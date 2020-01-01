The Guardians of the Galaxy have had some of the best character arcs in the MCU, with much of the team going from self-interested crooks and criminals to some of the biggest heroes in the cosmos. And their journeys will come to an end in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to close the book on the franchise. In particular, we’ve learned that both Star-Lord and Mantis will get some significant stuff to do in the threequel.

As he often does, director James Gunn has been answering fans’ questions on Instagram. One came from someone asking which of the Guardians Gunn enjoys writing for the most, with the fan singling out Nebula and Yondu as two of their favorites. The filmmaker responded by pointing out that his top two are probably Nebula and Rocket, though he promised that there are “great things” to come for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill and Pom Klementieff’s empath.

“Those are two of them for sure. I probably liked writing Nebula and Rocket’s arcs most (still continuing into Vol 3). But I also think we have great things coming up for the others, like Quill and Mantis. All of their arcs take place over the three films as opposed to in only the individual movies.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gallery 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve previously heard a lot about Rocket being the focal point of GotG Vol. 3, as Gunn has said he’s looking forward to bringing the trash panda’s story to an end. This, and other evidence, has caused fans to widely believe that Rocket will die in the movie, no doubt keeping up the trend of the Guardians films featuring a heartbreaking sacrifice. Apparently, though, we can also expect Quill and Mantis to be pretty key to the plot, too. Not to mention Nebula again as well.

It just may be a bit of a wait before we see them all again, as Gunn recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start shooting in about a year or so, with a reported release date of February 2023. But as soon as we learn more about what’s on the way, we’ll be sure to let you know.