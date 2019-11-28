Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Reportedly Have Two Main Villains

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on its way, it’s just going to take a while. But from what we know about the threequel so far, it looks set to be worth the wait and will conclude the franchise in style. With James Gunn having completed the screenplay before he jumped ship to DC to direct The Suicide Squad, the story is already locked in. And here’s who the two main villains of the movie could be.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones that told us Taskmaster will be the primary antagonist in Black Widow and that the real Mandarin will be the baddie in Shang-Chi – have informed us that GotG Vol. 3 will sport not one but two central villains. If you’ve been keeping up to date with the various reports about the film, you won’t be surprised by the identity of these characters, as the first is the High Evolutionary, who’ll be revealed as Rocket’s creator, just like in the comics. We’ve been told that the cosmic scientist will want his rogue creation back under his wing.

Meanwhile, the second is Adam Warlock. He’s usually a hero in the source material, of course, but we’re hearing he’ll serve as a villain here. That makes sense when you consider one of Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes teased Ayesha of the Sovereign creating him to destroy the Guardians for her. As such, our sources – the same ones who also told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – say that he’ll be on the hunt for Star-Lord and co. to get revenge for his people. Though we’d imagine he might ultimately switch sides and become a good guy.

Gunn has previously hinted that Rocket will be a driving force of the movie, with it believed that it might also wrap up his story arc in the MCU. What’s more, the filmmaker has refused to confirm that Adam will feature in Vol. 3, but all the signs are pointing to Him showing up all the same. It’s likely he’ll go on to make more appearances after this as well.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 probably won’t go before cameras until 2021, so don’t expect it to be in theaters for a good few years. But in the meantime, feel free to comment down below letting us know what you want to see in the threequel.