Marvel fans, here’s some more script news for you. Karen Gillan has confirmed that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been completed – a striking turnaround for the project after the much-publicized turmoil that rocked it. Though I don’t want to rehash that story again (as I said, much-publicized), it should be noted given Gillan’s response, who was effusive in her praise for returning director and writer James Gunn in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing. We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

Did she read all of it? Not quite, as the actress said the following:

“I didn’t get the whole script, but I got a good chunk of it and so I could easily work out what was happening.”

What a tease.

Gillan, star of the big screen and once upon a time TV (don’t remind me her Doctor Who debut was almost 10 years ago, I won’t be able to take it), has had a remarkable rise to the top of the box office tree in recent years. What initially began as a minor supporting role in Guardians of the Galaxy – she was supposed to die in the first film – has grown into a major part of the entire Avengers franchise. As Nebula, the blue headed space warrior with a few daddy issues and a lot more sister issues to boot, she’s won praise for the depth in her portrayal of the character.

Far from resting on her laurels while appearing in one of the highest grossing franchises of all time (and latterly the highest grossing film of all time), she got a lead role in 2017’s Dwayne Johnson-fronted Jumanji reboot – itself grossing over $900 million (you can catch the sequel on December 13th). Lest I drone on about financial returns for eternity, I’ll stop myself with a final point – I’ve no doubt Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be another smash hit for her and cannot wait to see it, whenever it eventually arrives.