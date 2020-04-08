Chris Pratt Reveals He Improvised A Surprising Guardians Of The Galaxy Moment

Chris Pratt’s graduation from Parks and Recreation to primetime Marvel movies is undoubtedly one of the MCU’s many success stories.

In joining Marvel’s juggernaut franchise, Pratt became Peter Quill – better known to you, I and the galaxy’s favorite A-holes as Star-Lord – and helped propel the character from the depths of obscurity to the limelight. So much so, in fact, that it isn’t too much of a stretch to say that Star-Lord is a bona fide fan favorite amongst Marvel fans, even in spite of his untimely tantrum in Avengers: Infinity War.

But let’s circle back to 2014, when Guardians of the Galaxy was ready to light up theaters. Few could have imagined that James Gunn and his team would deliver such a wildly entertaining franchise-starter. Part and parcel of that success can be traced back to the ensemble cast, who were so perfectly matched to their respective characters – Star-Lord included.

In fact, over on Twitter (h/t ComicBook.com), Chris Pratt has admitted a secret improv moment involving one Peter Quill.

😂 Hundred percent intentional. Better to ask forgiveness than permission. I learned that doing Parks and Rec. I smashed everything on that set. https://t.co/VFqXXpfWrj — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 8, 2020

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for when Star-Lord and Co. will return, Marvel and James Gunn have already committed to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though it’s one of the few MCU movies yet to nail down an official release date. We know the Powers That Be over at Marvel HQ recently rolled out brand new due dates for the likes of The Eternals and Captain Marvel 2, but Vol. 3 was conspicuously absent from the list.

Chances are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being held until Phase 5, particularly when you consider that James Gunn still has The Suicide Squad to contend with – and even that is subject to being delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic. We will, of course, bring you all the latest developments as this situation evolves.