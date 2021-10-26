Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals Why He Got Paid For The 40 Year Old Virgin

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has certainly had a storied career in various fields over the years. Now, we’re getting more insights into the unlikely connections he has to various movies with one of Gunn’s Twitter threads full of trivial information.

For those who don’t know, Gunn originally worked in the movie industry in 1995 for the production company Troma Entertainment, famous for its wonderfully campy Toxic Avenger film franchise. While mentoring under Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, Gunn penned the independent film Tromeo and Juliet.

Before that early part of his film career, Gunn had also founded the new wave rock band in 1989 called The Icons, for which he was the lead vocalist. Though the group disbanded in the ’90s, some of the music from that time was used in soundtracks of various movies.

Not only has Gunn seen residual checks from both Tromeo and Juliet, but also from the non-Troma film The Lowlife, for which The Icon’s song “Ride My Bike” was featured. Check out the tweet for yourself below, in response to a fan’s question about the most obscure residuals he’s received.

I get a kick out of the couple bucks I make every year with my old band’s songs in movies like The Lowlife and Tromeo & Juliet (a film for which I see no other residuals – I got paid less to write it than I did for my song to be put on the soundtrack). https://t.co/n3C0BFP4tB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 26, 2021

Later on in his career, Gunn also penned the script for the Zack Snyder-directed reboot of Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Gunn also received residuals for that zombie due to its appearance in another movie, as it played in the background on the TVs in the electronics store in The 40 Year Old Virgin, Gunn explained.

Once I got a surprise check because Dawn of the Dead plays on the TVs in the electronics store in 40 Year Old Virgin. That was cool. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 26, 2021

We’re sure this extremely niche bit of knowledge will perhaps help someone someday when they absolutely nail the entertainment category at a game of bar trivia.

Until then, we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on Gunn’s Twitter page to give you all the latest updates of any teases he might tweet for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release on May 5, 2023.