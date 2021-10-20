Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans Are Shocked By Will Poulter’s Transformation

Will Poulter may only be 28 years of age, but he’s already spent fifteen of them working in the film and television industry, having made his screen debut as a kid in British coming-of-age comedy Son of Rambow.

Since then, he’s gone on to appear in a number of diverse projects across multiple genres that includes the dystopian Maze Runner franchise, raucous comedy We’re the Millers, Netflix’s twisted Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, awards season favorite The Revenant, psychological folk horror Midsommar and more.

However, playing Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most high-profile gig of his career to date, and it looks as though he’s been taking his preparations seriously. As you can see below, social media users were falling over themselves to shower praise on the freshly-jacked Poulter, anointing him as the latest former child star to ‘Longbottom’ like Harry Potter veteran Matthew Lewis.

for everyone who’d say that MCU miscast will poulter as adam warlock

he’s not fckn child anymore guys pic.twitter.com/0uAZIEqMcj — finn🌻🌟🦊 (@finnocchio_) October 14, 2021

Holy moly. It *is* true. Will Poulter got jacked. pic.twitter.com/A9fNrFV1ke — Nick Romano (@NickARomano) October 18, 2021

a glow up like Will Poulter please 🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/PFwtYGabz7 — Ethan Winters (@arieshunter12) October 18, 2021

Here's How Will Poulter Could Look As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Will Poulter has really pulled a Longbottom! pic.twitter.com/ORwhWQYyxT — 🏳️‍🌈Thomas A. Robichaux (@trobichaux) October 19, 2021

the hemsworthification of will poulter https://t.co/8hfdJ69ACJ — spoopy gourd 🎃 (@lucyj_ford) October 18, 2021

sorry when did will poulter get sexy???? pic.twitter.com/sMeYvqv94c — Mared Parry🌛 (@maredparry) October 18, 2021

There’s presumably going to be at least one shirtless scene for Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as there appears to be a contractual obligation for the MCU’s male stars to show off their hard work in the gym, but it looks as though fans are already dying to see what the actor can bring to the table as the cosmic comic book favorite.