Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Pitches MCU Return In Vol. 3

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy series has made a point of killing off at least one major character per film, something that’s set to continue in Vol. 3. However, it’s always been more of a brief goodbye as opposed to a fond farewell, with Groot returning as a sapling to steal the hearts of audiences everywhere in the sequel. Meanwhile, Michael Rooker’s Yondu returns via the multiverse in tomorrow’s episode of Marvel’s What If…?.

Another Guardians alumni coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since the summer of 2017 is Chris Sullivan, better known to fans as Taserface. The actor’s supporting performance in the second installment was mined for one of the movie’s most memorable running gags, with nobody able to take him seriously based entirely on his ridiculous moniker.

In the end, Taserface was blown to smithereens as his mutinous plans collapsed. But in a new interview, Sullivan revealed his hopes that we might not have seen the last of him. He’s even done some digging into the character’s comic book backstory to try and find a way in.

“Nobody is dead in the Marvel Universe. Everyone lives in one way or another. So in the comments, Taserface comes back in a mechanized suit with a gun for an arm as overkill. Almost as if he’s been blown up in some kind of space explosion. Almost as if he survived and came back stronger than ever. I’m not saying this plan is in motion, I’m just calling for it. I went through the character’s history pretty thoroughly and figured out, ‘Okay, he was a member of this race that found a bunch of jettisoned Stark technology, that Tony Stark had shot into outer space to keep away from a villain, at one point or another’. And Taserface and his people found it and founded their whole, I don’t know, space gang around this technology and called themselves the Starks, because of Stark printed on the side of the crate. And that’s how he ended up with kind of a half of an Iron Man suit strapped to his body.”

There are plenty of minor MCU players that fans are clamoring to see return now that the multiverse is in play, and it’s hard to imagine that Taserface is at the top of many people’s lists. He’s essentially comic relief in a franchise that’s irreverent enough as it is. That being said, Sullivan was buried under heavy makeup and prosthetics to bring the part to life, so there’s no reason why he can’t return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as someone else entirely, especially when James Gunn is known to regularly work with the same actors on multiple occasions.