‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star responds to being dubbed the MCU’s stealth MVP

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is packed with so many stars and one very obvious MVP. Who could possibly steal the spotlight from Chris Pratt? It appears someone did, and her name is Karen Gillan, otherwise known as Nebula.

While Star-Lord has been busy flying the ship and saying all those cool lines, Nebula snuck up behind him and stole an MVP award right from under his nose. Of course, he didn’t see it coming because she was in stealth mode. This isn’t Karen Gillan’s first rodeo. She won fans over in Doctor Who, the video game franchise as well as the television series. She is also a fan favorite in several Jumanji sequels. Plus, she has appeared in every installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, along with a role as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

While Chris Pratt’s legacy in the trilogy is solid, and Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Bradley Cooper are all memorable—it’s not them who received a recent bold claim from an ardent fan. That belongs to Gillan, and the star was so overwhelmed, she responded to the original tweet.

Also, not the first person to say this, but Karen Gillan has been stealthily giving one the very best performances of the entire MCU across the three GUARDIANS and the last two AVENGERS movies. pic.twitter.com/eOf8mEvMPk — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 5, 2023

Such an award is hard to accept without a few tears and a gracious smile. Usually, it calls for a speech, and often, recipients spend way too long thanking everyone in the world before being played off the stage. Karen Gillan kept it classy.

The actress was so stealthy, some fans who know her work very well didn’t know Nebula was her. That’s the quietest of quiet modes to fly completely under the radar.

Oh wow. Wait a second. She’s the girl in the box?! Are you serious? I loved every episode of her in Dr. Who and I’m just finding out — this is the same actress?!!! 🤯🤯🤯 Phenomenal transformation. — Jim Hull (@jameshull) May 6, 2023

In fact, there are fans of Nebula who think she’s the best out of all the characters in the entire MC universe!

Nebula is my favorite character in the entire MCU universe from her first appearance through Guardians 3. The character design is sublime and the performance is 100% spot on. — Roger Hardy 🌵🔋🏴‍☠️ (@Roger__Hardy) May 6, 2023

There aren’t too many fans who disagree. In fact, they’re so rare, they’re hard to be found.

This is a self-evident truth: I mean, talk about a character arc! — Raconteur-Guide ☯️🌈🇺🇦 (@cabral_psyd) May 5, 2023

While some of the Guardians stars are tapping out of playing their characters moving forward, Karen Gillan has given no such indication. She just might stick around for a long time to come.