‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star wanted to bury the ‘Vol.3’ script in Karen Gillan’s garden when James Gunn got fired

As you’d expect, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast weren’t exactly sure what to do with themselves when Disney opted to fire writer and director James Gunn from the project in the wake of unsavory tweets from his past resurfacing, even if it all ended up working out for everyone involved in the long run.

Chris Pratt opted to quote Bible verses to the filmmaker in an effort to offer a calming, soothing presence, while Dave Bautista decided the best course of action was to very publicly blast the Mouse House as fascists on social media, which is about as stark an approach as it gets.

On the more bizarre side of the equation, Pom Klementieff admitted in an interview with IndieWire that after reading the script alongside Karen Gillan, the pair ended up so emotional that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Mantis wanted to bury her copy of the screenplay in her co-star’s garden just in case it ended up being lost to the sands of time.

“I came over to Karen’s house and it was at a time where James Gunn was not supposed to do the movie anymore. So we decided to read the script together and we cried the whole time. And then I got paranoid that someone would find the script. So I was like, ‘We should hide the script. Maybe we should bury it in the garden.’ I like to hide stuff, and then I can’t find it. I’m like a squirrel. That’s one of my problems.”

Gillan confirmed the unexpected tale of trying to hide the precious pages from Marvel Studios snipers, as incredulous as it sounds.

“She legitimately asked me to bury the Guardians of the Galaxy script in my garden. And I was like, ‘What do you mean? Put it in a cupboard or something!’”

To be fair, it would have made for quite the time capsule for someone to discover years or decades from now, not that it would have mattered when Gunn was eventually brought back into the fold to bring his intergalactic escapades to a close.