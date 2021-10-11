Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adds Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

After the post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, it was teased that Adam Warlock would soon be making an appearance. Director, James Gunn and the rest of the production team have stayed pretty quiet since then in regards to the plot of the third film, but the time has officially come where Deadline has confirmed Will Poulter’s casting as fan-favorite character, Adam Warlock.

Adam Warlock is ‘the perfect sovereign’, created by Ayesha to help her defeat and destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. The end credits scene showed Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki, talking to a chambermaid and revealing the so-called ‘perfect’ sovereign AKA Adam Warlock.

It’s still unclear how big of a part Poulter will play as Adam Warlock, but for them to cast such a talented actor, it has to be assumed they’ll want to use him to their advantage. Not to mention, end-credits scenes are usually a good sign for what’s to come in the next film, which leads us to believe Ayesha will be hunting down the Guardians and doing her worst.

Most will recognize Poulter from The Maze Runner Series, We’re The Millers, Midsommar, and other projects. Originally, Poulter was supposed to play Pennywise in 2017’s It revival, but scheduling conflicts had that fall through. Now, you can see him on Hulu in the series, Dopesick.

Not only did James Gunn confirm the casting, he even took to Twitter to do so and congratulate/welcome the actor to the franchise.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

With all of this new information and casting, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shaping up to be a star-studded movie and a great ‘wrap-up’ film for the original team. What do you think about the casting? Let us know below!