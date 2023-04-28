When you read the title of this article, you were likely picking apart your own brain to figure out which of the Guardians we could be referring to. Well, you’d be surprised to learn that a fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character isn’t actually one of the core five (or seven, technically, including Mantis and Nebula).

We’re going back to the roots of the franchise to celebrate the minor role of a British acting legend. You might not be familiar with the name Peter Serafinowicz, but there’s no doubt that you’ve seen one of the many movies in which he has appeared. Serafinowicz portrayed (Garthan) Denarian Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy, a member of the Nova Corps who was killed during the Battle of Xandar in an attempt to prevent Ronan the Accuser from destroying the entire planet and likely many others.

If the name Serafinowicz still isn’t ringing any bells, you might recognize him as Pete, Shaun and Ed’s roommate, from Shaun of the Dead. Alternatively, he voiced Darth Maul in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He’s become close friends with both Simon Pegg and Nick Frost since Shaun of the Dead and would have completed the Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End) had he been cast in Hot Fuzz. He’s also the voice of Big Daddy in Sing and Sing 2, just in case there are any animation fans out there.

Still not clicking? Well, how about his most famous line?

Now you’ve got it. Remember him? He just so happens to be one of the greatest minor characters in Marvel history and from one Brit to another, we’re proud to have him.