‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ could break franchise box office records, but greedy Marvel fans still want more

Marvel franchise films are no stranger to breaking the box office. Over the years, MCU movies have made billions upon billions of dollars for the house of mouse — and comic book fans everywhere can’t seem to get enough. Of them all though, fandom has a special place in its heart for Guardians of the Galaxy.

As far as the MCU is concerned, there’s a pre-Guardians era and a post-Guardians era in the larger franchise timeline. Before the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel movies lacked musicality, funk, and a certain cosmic energy that was unlike any ever seen. Then, the Guardians appeared and changed everything — taking audiences on a journey across the universe.

Now, starring down the barrel of a third and final film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could have the potential to make some serious money. In a recent Reddit post, Marvel fans have already started to predict the film’s opening weekend.

Anything around a hundred million dollars is pretty darn good when it comes to an opening weekend, and if the new Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven anything with its 377 million dollar global debut, it’s that fans are still willing to show up in theaters. Give people a bucket of popcorn and a good time, and they’ll love every minute of their moviegoing experience.

James Gunn’s technicolor space saga, there’s nothing quite like watching this gang of a-holes take on the universe and have fun while doing it, especially when we know this is their last trip together. With James Gunn heading up DC’s cinematic universe, and the cast of characters set to move on, it’s clear that this specific lineup of Guardians is on the outs.

That fact alone is enough to put butts in seats, entirely because people will want to be a part of a culmination years in the making. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Although some may be calling for superhero fatigue or sharing anti-box office sentiment, most seem to trust James Gunn with their lives. After all, he hasn’t screwed up yet.

Really it all comes down to this — you can either go see the movie, wait for it to release on Disney Plus and digital, or not see it in the first place. The choice is entirely up to you, just be sure to have fun either way. It’s what the Guardians would do.