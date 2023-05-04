‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ includes a completely new language crafted for the film

If there is one thing you can do to be a total nerd as a storyteller, whether you are a writer or director, it’s to create an entirely new language for your characters. Well, that is what James Gunn did in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It would seem that the pinnacle of geekdom is to create an entirely new language for entertainment purposes. No one has done it better than J. R. R. Tolkien who created the language of the elves for his world of Middle Earth. With the language having its very own grammar system and accents, it is the most complete fictional language of all time. Then you have Klingon, from Star Trek, a language that it is also possible to learn and master, and even Dothraki from Game of Thrones.

Okay, so Gunn’s Humanimal language may not hold up compared to the above examples, but the director has confirmed that it was completely created for the purposes of this film alone and is not, as someone suggested, a copy of the Ewok language from Star Wars.

Nope that’s Humanimal language created entirely for Vol 3! Joob joob! https://t.co/sL8thvOYiZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 3, 2023

We first saw these Humanimals in the trailer as the Guardians land in what appears to be a very normal American suburb, that’s before we notice that the residents are not quite human. The Guardians do a bit of a botched job of introducing themselves with Drax essentially KOing a little kid in the face with a ball.

You can check out the Humanimals in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters from May 5.