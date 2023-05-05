‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is already beginning to win over the DCU’s James Gunn skeptics

As if they needed pushing in the right direction, DC fans are getting a glimpse of what’s to come from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even though James Gunn has been directing since the late 1990s and producing since 2000, he has come a long way and developed his own style that DC fans should be able to appreciate.

With a sense of humor that has developed from childlike zingers to some rather sophisticated bazingas, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 delivers entertainment that does more than make viewers chuckle. The comic books where all this began promised action that was out of this world and graphics that made superpowers seem possible. James Gunn has been delivering imagery that is so much more than a spaceship held up by a string on a stick far above the view of the camera.

Then, there is another element the DC boss knows how to deliver. He brings heart to his movies, and the fans might have never known they wanted that in their superhero soup, but it made such a delicious ingredient that now they demand it. With all that going for him, James Gunn is winning over new fans who were questioning what he was going to bring to the table after his jump from Marvel to DC. Of course, they don’t want simply a duplicate of the MCU, and Gunn is aware of that, but he’ll give them everything they do want whether they know it or not.

One valid point that was said with an interesting twist, fans already know what James Gunn can do. They just haven’t seen it yet on their side of the fence and they want to reserve their opinions until they do.

James Gunn brings so many interesting ingredients to his movies, it’s like he’s a master chef in the kitchen and what he’s cooking is already making the whole restaurant smell like a special that won’t last long.

With Superman as the standard, Gunn has his work cut out for him. A task that doesn’t at all seem to intimidate him.

It has in fact taken Guardians Vol. 3 to change a few minds who didn’t know if Gunn was going to fit into their world. Now, they know that not only does he fit, but he just might bring a few things with him they didn’t expect.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out in theaters today, enjoy the last installment of the franchise as well as Gunn’s last film with Marvel. From this point forward, all eyes are on his and Peter Safran’s DCU.