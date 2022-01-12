By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out, it’ll have been about six years since their last solo adventure. In the meantime the characters have appeared in Infinity War, Endgame, Love and Thunder, What If…?, and their own Holiday Special, though all of that will pale in comparison to James Gunn’s big finale.

Now, having successfully fought back against being canceled and completing work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn is finally ready to devote himself to ending the saga. We know he’s been working on the script for years, with cast members that have read drafts saying it reduced them to tears.

Gunn has now warned us that it won’t be what we expect. Speaking with Collider, he said:

“I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return With New Set Pic

The Vol. 3 shoot began last November in Georgia and has now moved to London, where work is estimated to finish this April. Information has been thin on the ground as far as story goes, though we know that Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will play a big role. Another hint came from Seth Green (who voices Howard the Duck), who said the focus was on Gamora and Nebula’s relationship.

Gunn and the cast are also shooting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special at the same time, which will land on Disney Plus at the end of the year. The film itself is currently scheduled for release on May 5, 2023, and like most fans, I’m praying that date won’t slip.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as we hear it.