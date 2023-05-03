‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ post-credits scenes, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Another Marvel film means more reasons to sit in your cinema seat after the credits begin and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no different.

As usual, Marvel hasn’t just given fans one post-credits scene to enjoy, but two so you’re definitely not going to want to miss anything. Of course, explaining these moments is going to include major spoilers from the film so be sure you’ve seen it before reading on.

Unlike other post-credits scenes, the ones after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are far more grounded and seem to have fewer implications for the greater MCU — which would seem to be by design. Here’s all you need to know.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mid-credits scene, explained

via Marvel Studios

As the movie concludes and the credits start to roll viewers are quickly treated to the first post-credits scene nestled among a collage of heartfelt moments from the full trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy films.

In this first post-credits scene we see the new Guardians of the Galaxy team led by Rocket who became the leader in the concluding moments of the movie.

We see Rocket sitting alongside Kraglin, Groot, Adam Warlock, Cosmo, and seemingly Phyla-Vell, one of the children rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship. All five of them are wearing the iconic Guardians attire that the former crew dons during the movie.

The team is sitting on a desert planet joking around while its inhabitants fear for their lives as a stampede of animals heads towards their homes. After some playing around the group decide to act and the credits scene ends with Rocket commanding the Guardians to stop the stampede.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene, explained

via Marvel Studios

While the first post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be quite large in scale the second couldn’t be any smaller.

In this scene, we see Peter Quill back on Earth with his grandfather as we left him after the movie’s runtime. Here he is eating a bowl of food and talking to his grandfather about mowing the lawn.

This is the entirety of the post-credits scene, however, at the end, fans are treated to the news that The legendary Star-Lord will return.