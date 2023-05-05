‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ presents the perfect solution to the MCU’s Jonathan Majors problem
Marvel Studios has still maintained complete radio silence on the allegations surrounding Jonathan Majors‘ future or lack thereof as Kang the Conqueror, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have presented the ideal solution entirely by accident.
While the actor hasn’t been formally charged with any crimes as of yet, the prognosis isn’t looking good after he was dropped from several high-profile film, television, and advertising projects, as well as being completely omitted from any promotional material drumming up hype for the digital and home video release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
The longer the situation drags on without a resolution, the more likely it is that Marvel will be left with no other choice but to recast the Multiverse Saga’s big bad. On the surface, that might seemingly necessitate plenty of sweeping rewrites, but there’s a growing belief that one tiny little retcon in Vol. 3 would be able to solve all of the franchise’s ills in one fell swoop.
Chukwudi Iwuji is nothing short of incredible as the High Evolutionary, delivering one of the best debut performances the MCU has seen in a long time to strike fear into the hearts of audiences everywhere. In theory, it wouldn’t take too much tinkering to retcon him as a prospective Kang variant, one who made it their mission to create the perfect lifeforms in the universe he’d chosen to make his home.
James Gunn wasn’t interested in setting anything up for the future, but based entirely on his incredible turn in Vol. 3, a huge number of MCU fans would be thrilled beyond belief were Iwuji drafted in as Majors’ replacement should the increasingly inevitable event of his departure end up coming to fruition.