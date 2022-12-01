‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket

Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year.

It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.

While Peter Quill insists to its denizens that they come in peace, Drax quickly flips the script on that proclamation by throwing a basketball at a child’s head. Classic.

It also gives us a quick glimpse at what appears to be a flashback sequence of a Baby Rocket Raccoon, who is just melt-your-heart adorable, after Mantis invites the Guardians to not forget where they came from.

At the trailer’s climax, we once again hear Vin Diesel scream out his token “We are Groot” line, with minimal pitch correction done to his voice seeing as everyone’s favorite tree-man is all grown up again since his sacrifice in the first Guardians film.

The trailer definitely gives off a real climactic vibe, with the token “one last time” line which is almost always heard in trailers for final chapters of franchises being dropped by Rocket. The finale vibe was certainly underlined by the backing of Spacehog’s “In the Meantime.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be flying into theaters on May 5, 2023. If you’re desperate for more details, Mantis star Pom Klementieff recently dropped a few hints about her MCU future.