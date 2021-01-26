Guillermo Del Toro Wants A Godzilla Vs. Kong And Pacific Rim Crossover

The trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong got audiences hyped up for the throwdown between two of cinema’s most famous monsters, but for some, even that scale wasn’t enough, and many have imagined the movie existing in the same world as Guillermo del Toro’s kaiju homage Pacific Rim.

The 2013 monster flick focuses on the last days of a war between humanity and the kaiju, gargantuan monstrosities that emerge through a dimensional breach in the floor of the Pacific Ocean and assault the chaos-magnet metropolises dotted around the titular coastline. Giant mecha controlled by two pilots via a neural link defend against the attacks, and the story features multiple elaborate battles between machine and monster.

The trailer’s sight of Godzilla rampaging through an urban forest of neon-tinted skyscrapers put many people in mind of similar shots from the aforementioned movie, specifically a key sequence that takes place in Hong Kong where the mecha (“jaegers”) are maintained. And weighing in on Twitter, del Toro stated that he would enjoy seeing the two worlds collide, commenting as so:

I personally love seeing the Neon, Sea battles, building demolition, etc because secretly -maybe- the PAC RIM Universe co-exists in the LEGENDARY Kaijuverse and, perhaps, one day they can rumble! https://t.co/VjcVhTgJgf — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 26, 2021

Of course, it would be difficult to merge the two settings and maintain continuity, since Pacific Rim’s kaiju come from another dimension, while the Titans are native forces of the Earth defending it from interlopers that would upset the balance of nature, not to mention the events of 2014’s Godzilla being explicitly portrayed as the first time humanity encountered such a beast.

Perhaps the plot could involve a dimensional breach opening in the world of Godzilla vs. Kong, though, to introduce it to the chimeric abominations, who then meet their match in the Titans. Alternatively, Godzilla himself could fall through a portal and be mistaken for an invading kaiju before his relative benevolence is established, whereupon he’ll aid humanity against a threat too large for either to face alone, with atomic power both natural and man-made striding into battle together.