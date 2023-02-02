Guillermo del Toro might be top of the list, but fans will still settle for ‘Logan’ director’s ‘Swamp Thing’

James Gunn confirming a Swamp Thing DCU movie is in development was one of the most exciting announcements of the big reveal. The character is one of the most unique DC heroes, standing outside the typical good vs evil morality of superhero comics.

This won’t be the character’s first foray into live-action, with the 1980s seeing Swamp Thing (not Wes Craven’s finest work) and The Return of Swamp Thing. More recently, we got the 2019 DC Universe show, which is mainly notable for being canceled as soon as the premiere aired.

But Gunn’s DCU sounds like it’ll do the character justice, and fans already know who they want in the director’s chair. Horror master Guillermo del Toro is a natural choice and, let’s face it, he’d knock this out of the park. But it seems another prime candidate may take the reins: Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold.

Mangold teased his involvement on Twitter yesterday, and fans are here for it:

Apparently, this piece of art hangs above his desk, so at least we know he’s a committed fan:

I agree! And I didn’t have to reach far, Francois. It hangs above my desk! — Mangold (@mang0ld) February 1, 2023

Comics creator Andy Diggle is on board:

Came here to use that exact gif lmao — All This, and Kevin Too♦️♦️♦️ (@AmosBurtonRisen) February 1, 2023

This is the love story we want on screen (especially if it involves Swamp Things’ psychedelic potatoes):

Make a Logan style Swamp thing movie

Get Mangold as the director,make it a tale of an older swamp thing falling in love with a young Abby,have it being a rough and emotional story

Watch the box office explode pic.twitter.com/QDM9Swnm1f — Turtle 🔱 (@HYHussein7) February 1, 2023

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is also jazzed about this:

James Mangold throwing his hat in the ring to make the 'Swamp Thing' DCU movie? 👀



Scott Derrickson approves 👍 pic.twitter.com/Dc148zYKLY — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 1, 2023

Bring us some of that Logan magic:

I hope the Mangold in discussions to direct Swamp Thing articles are true. That would be very exciting. Logan is, imo, the best film adapted from a comic. — Jonathan Watkins (@samloomis13) February 1, 2023

Count us in too:

Yooooo if James Mangold is doing Swamp Thing count me all the way in https://t.co/cTXQlwsFNq — RealLifeRyan #ThankYouKentaroMiura (@RealLifeRyan_) February 1, 2023

The only fly in the ointment is that we could be waiting a while. Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny is Bob Dylan biopic Going Electric, with Timothée Chalamet cast as the iconic musician. That’s due to begin shooting this year once Chalamet is done with Dune: Part Two, so we won’t be heading deep into the Louisiana swamps until later in the 2020s. But with Mangold at the helm, we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait.