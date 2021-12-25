Guillermo del Toro shares details from his unmade ‘Justice League Dark’

After several failed attempts at getting the project off the ground as a feature film. J.J. Abrams is currently in charge of spearheading Justice League Dark as an episodic HBO Max exclusive, even if it’s been a long time since we’ve heard any official updates on the superhero saga.

Guillermo del Toro spent half a decade attached to the Justice League Dark movie, which was perfectly aligned with his visual, thematic and stylistic sensibilities. He knew his way around a comic book blockbuster, too, with his pair of Hellboy adventures being held in high regard by both critics and fans.

Unfortunately, it went the way of many potential del Toro directorial efforts and failed to materialize, with Doug Liman stepping behind the camera instead. However, he was only involved with Justice League Dark for a cup of coffee, before the HBO Max version was announced in January 2020.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, del Toro teased what he had in store for his spin on the material, and it sounds about as wild as you’d expect.

“I took a little bit of the opening of the Alan Moore Constantine. And I took the dynamics of [Abby Arcane] and Swamp Thing, and I took the sort of revelatory moments when Deadman gets into a body, how he would experience the consciousness of that being. And one of my all time’s famous is demon, Etrigan. I love that character.”

The jury remains out as to whether or not Abrams and Bad Robot are the ideal candidates to bring Justice League Dark into live-action, but at least we know it’s definitely happening at long last.