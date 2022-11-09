‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ trailer enchants with the power of love

The new trailer is here for the star-studded stop-motion extravaganza Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The Netflix film, which makes jaw-dropping redesigns of familiar characters in the only way fantasy maestro del Toro can envision, stars Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and many more stars.

With Mann’s portrayal of the titular wooden boy, he is reimagined in a naturalistic redesign that includes a branch-like nose. Bradley’s Geppetto and McGregor’s Sebastian J. Cricket round out the mentors who must guide the boy on his journey. The film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio represents the third Pinocchio movie we’ve gotten within the span of a year, but it may just be the best of the bunch and perhaps the only one to justify its existence. A woefully misguided computer-animated Pinocchio film starring Pauly Shore as the titular hero, Pinocchio: A True Story, has already become a meme-worthy so-bad-its-good guilty pleasure for many. And the House Mouse decided to make yet another entry in its live-action remake series by bringing the world Pinocchio on Disney Plus in September, which generated a dismal 27 percent with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

By the looks of the trailer alone, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks like it may just achieve everything those previous films failed to do: Doing something other than a familiar retread. The fresh and original approach of stop-motion-animation is certainly bolstering the movie’s appeal, as well as the surreal and fantastic reimaginings of the characters. What’s more, del Toro’s take on the fairy tale is already scoring high marks with critics, as it currently has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 22 reviews so far.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio comes to Netflix on Dec. 9.