Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal’s new action-thriller is now shooting

Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal’s upcoming untitled action thriller has finally started filming. Last October, it was reported that Ritchie and Gyllenhaal had teamed up for a film which was dubbed The Interpreter, before becoming untitled once again.



The film, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video in international markets, has begun filming in Alicante, Spain, according to Deadline. Gyllenhaal stars as Sergeant John Kinley, a soldier who returns to an Afghanistan war zone to save the life of an interpreter, who had previously saved his hide first on a previous tour.



Dar Salim will star as the interpreter Ahmed, who Gyllenhaal’s Kinley is trying to save. Other newly announced cast members include Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Bobby Schofield, Sean Sagar and Emily Beecham.



Unlike international markets which will have to stream the film, it will receive a theatrical release in the United States via MGM’s United Artists subsidiary, which was recently acquired by the studio.

Scenes set in Afghanistan will be shot in Spain as well, with production company Fresco Films providing services. The script was co-written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Production will be handled by Ritchie, Josh Berger and John Friedberg, with Olga Filipuk and Samantha Waite executive producing.



With no release date set, it is likely the film will open sometime next year, though an earlier debut isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Gyllenhaal has a lot to offer this year already, however. The Oscar-nominated actor will star in Michael Bay’s action-thriller The Ambulance, opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which will be released on April 8. According to Broadway, he will also produce and star in a movie musical adaptation of Fun Home.