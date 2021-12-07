After spending sixteen years outside of each other’s orbit, Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham finally reunited for this year’s intense action thriller Wrath of Man, which drew solid reviews from critics and went on to enjoy a lucrative run in theaters, topping the domestic box office on its way to a global haul of $104 million on a $40 million budget.

The longtime friends and frequent collaborators almost immediately partnered up again for international spy thriller Five Eyes, which was swiftly rebranded as Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. The plot follows Statham’s secret agent Orson Fortune and his team as they seek to recruit Josh Hartnett’s Hollywood star Danny Francesco to assist them on an undercover assignment.

Their task is to stop Hugh Grant’s Greg Simmonds from selling deadly weapons to the highest bidder, with the fate of the world at stake. Not only have Entertainment Weekly revealed the first images from Operation Fortune, but it’s also been confirmed that the first trailer is coming on Thursday, but you can check out the snaps below to tide you over.

Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes also star in Operation Fortune, which is shaping up to be a fun time at the movies. Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. showed that he knows his way around a fun-filled espionage caper, with his next feature hitting the big screen in January 2022.