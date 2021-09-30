Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Unscripted Netflix Series

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity getting their own television series, and hers will be an interesting addition to the Netflix lineup. Paltrow is bringing Sex, Love, & Goop to Netflix, and the series is set to focus on her, and TV Line shared more information about what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

If you’re wondering what Goop is, it’s Paltrow’s brand she started in 2008 in her kitchen as a newsletter, and it has grown exponentially since then. So the series will follow what has become her lifestyle brand in addition to sex and love.

A synopsis for the show is as follows:

“Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us Sex, Love & Goop. This series follows courageous couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.”

Paltrow shared this quote with TV Line and highlighted that she plans to really dive into intimacy on a series of levels. Physical intimacy is important, of course, but there’s so much to be found out about your partner when you can open up and share emotional intimacy, too.

“Sex, Love & Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners, a continuation of Goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives, and it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

Sex, Love, & Goop starts streaming on October 21st.